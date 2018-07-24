Citizens on Patrol in need of volunteers in Stratford and Cornwall

Citizens on Patrol is looking for some extra eyes and ears to keep Stratford and Cornwall safe.

The volunteer patrollers keep a watch on their neighbourhoods, driving through the streets at night to assist in crime prevention.

Karen Forrest is a member of the group and although she has a military background, she says all you need is an interest in keeping your community safe.

"Some of our members they're housewives or they do admin jobs, it's very diverse, the people in our group, for sure," she said.

Patrollers go out in pairs and drivers even get a $25 gift certificate to help cover the cost of gas.

'We act as the eyes and ears of the RCMP'

When out on the night's watch, patrollers drive through dark parking lots or places where people "should not be late at night," she said.

Anyone in those areas moving about in the dark tends to leave fairly quickly, which, she said, is helpful as patrollers feel they could be deterring a possible crime.

Patrollers don't deal directly with people, however, they call RCMP to report any behaviour that looks suspicious.

<a href="https://twitter.com/COP_Stratford?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@COP_Stratford</a> are a group of volunteers who provide an extra set of eyes/ ears on weekend evenings in our community. If you have some time and are interested in giving back please consider volunteering with them. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/KXRHarV8k7">https://t.co/KXRHarV8k7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StratfordPEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StratfordPEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/IDAoby8eeV">pic.twitter.com/IDAoby8eeV</a> —@StratfordPEI

"During the shift what we're looking for is mainly suspicious behaviour that needs to be called into the RCMP," she said. "We act as the eyes and ears of the RCMP … but we also act as a deterrent."

Forrest said it would be nice to have volunteers do even just one shift a month, which is about two to three hours of your time.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Citizens on Patrol can call the town's of Stratford or Cornwall to sign up.

