Stratford gets $15M for water, energy and active transportation projects
Funding to come from 3 levels of government
Five community infrastructure projects in Stratford, P.E.I., are receiving a total of more than $15 million in combined funding from three levels of government.
The largest project, at a cost of more than $5.7 million, involves sewage and water distribution work at the Stratford Community Campus.
The campus, a community hub that will include recreational and cultural facilities along with other amenities, will also receive funding to provide solar power and construction of a 4,800-metre trail system that will connect to other active transportation links in the area.
The other projects are:
Construction of a new 300,000 gallon water storage reservoir with work including the associated piping, valves and appurtenances alongside the existing reservoir, ensuring a reliable and continuous supply of potable water for residents.
Restoration of the natural and structural capacity of Kelly's Pond watershed to mitigate the effects of increased rainfall and increased overland flooding.
More than $6 million in funding will come from the federal government, more than $5 million from the province and more than $4 million from the Town of Stratford.
