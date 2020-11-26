Stratford signs agreements to purchase community campus properties

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., has taken a significant step toward the creation of an education/recreation campus first announced for the town two years ago.

The town has signed purchase agreements for two properties totalling 69 hectares located between the Stratford Business Park and Bunbury Road. The plan is to use the land for a new high school, sports fields and a community wellness centre.

The provincial government recommitted to the high school earlier this month, setting aside $4.1 million in the capital budget.

"We are pleased to see that the high school is included again," said Mayor Steve Ogden in a news release.

"We look forward to working with our provincial partners to locate the high school on the campus."

There are still conditions to be met before the sale is concluded. That includes rezoning the land from agricultural to public service and institutional, bringing a portion of the land into the town boundaries and an environmental assessment.

The total cost is about $2.4 million.

In September, town council approved $2.5 million to purchase the properties. Taxes were increased one cent for the next two years to cover the cost.

Council intends to sell some of the land to the province for the high school, and another portion to Stratford Business Park Corporation for an extension of the business park.

The plan is to develop the land over the next few years, and those plans could include a junior high school. Residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback on their priorities for the land later this week.

