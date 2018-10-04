Stratford looking to adopt code of conduct bylaw

The town of Stratford, P.E.I., has given first reading to a code of conduct bylaw for council.

The code spells out how council members should behave, disclose their interests, expenses, gifts and how to deal with confidential information, according to Steve Ogden, the town's mayor.

"It actually articulates the fact that council members and the mayor must be free from undue influence from family, friends, or business interests or for personal benefit."

The bylaw also sets out the process to be followed if there is a complaint or a breach of the code of conduct, Ogden said.

"I think it's pretty comprehensive and it does clearly show and provide to council members and to the mayor and to staff how we must conduct business in Stratford."

He said if there is an issue that does arise the new bylaw provides a path for solving it. "All decisions must be made in the best interest of the town."

Code of conduct required under new act

Ogden said having a code of conduct is a requirement under the province's new Municipal Government Act.

The bylaw passed first reading last week and will go to a final vote by the end of the month, Ogden said.

