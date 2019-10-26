Stratford passes resolution to become "Blue Community"

Stratford, P.E.I., is joining an international project focused on water as a human right.

Earlier this month, the town passed a resolution to become a "Blue Community" — and is the first community on the Island to do so.

The Blue Communities Project encourages municipalities and Indigenous communities to recognize that water is a shared resource for all.

"We are a very diverse community, and it's been my experience in engaging the community that initiatives like this are attractive to the residents," said Coun. Darren MacDougall, chair of the town's sustainability committee.

The project requires three main commitments: recognizing water and sanitation as a human right, banning bottled water in municipal facilities and at municipal events, and promoting public water and wastewater infrastructure.

Town already meeting most requirements

In order to meet the requirements, MacDougall said the town only had to make "a few tweaks."

"Most of the requirements were already being met by the Town of Stratford prior to us signing on as a Blue Community, because of our commitment to being a sustainable community."

The Council of Canadians, the Blue Planet Project and the Canadian Union of Public Employees initiated the Blue Communities Project in 2009.

There are now 27 of the communities in Canada.

