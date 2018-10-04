Stratford P.E.I. looking to add an 'artistic flair' to buildings in town

Stratford, P.E.I., is trying to become a more visually pleasing place for residents and tourists alike.

Town council has given first reading to a Public Art policy that deals with everything from art in public buildings, to outside sculptures and even how walkways, bridges and benches are designed.

The town has had a difficult time with "predictable funding for public art," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden.

"This will put in place a predictable secure funding mechanism which will allow ongoing, adequate funding for acquiring public art for capital projects."

He said the funding could add art to public buildings in Stratford and will encourage developers to include art in projects and make their buildings more artistic in general.

"To try and make them as visually pleasing as possible. I know that's not specifically art, but it does take an artistic flair to do that, to make buildings that are appealing — that are unique if possible."

How is art defined?

In the policy, public art is defined as artwork that is created specifically for public engagement and designed for public locations and is meant to form a relationship with the community, Ogden said.

"Large-scale sculptures, artworks, gallery works."

The town already has an arts and culture committee who will oversee the policy, Ogden said.

Money is also being set aside for public art for each capital project that is undertaken by the town — about one per cent of each project, to a maximum of $50,000.

"Larger projects, obviously, we wouldn't be able to afford … to put that much in. But this makes it predictable and it does make it secure."

Ogden said once the policy is given final approval, the new policy should come into effect next April.

More P.E.I. news