Stratford considers 4-storey, 56-unit apartment building

The Town of Stratford is looking for public feedback on a proposed 56-unit, 4-storey affordable housing project on Dale Drive.

Council decided Wednesday night to hold a public meeting on the development in the new year. The developer, Pan American Properties Inc. has requested that several parcels of land be rezoned from commercial to mixed-use zone.

'An opportunity to comment'

"We didn't have to call a public meeting but we wanted to," said Mayor Steve Ogden.

"We want to make sure that people know about development that's going on that has an effect on them, and they have an opportunity to comment on it."

Ogden said out of the 56 units, 30 of them would qualify as affordable.

The developer is also asking for a height-restriction exemption. There is a limit of 40 feet (12.2 metres) for the mixed-use zone. The peak for this apartment building would be 55 feet (16.8 metres).

The public meeting will be held Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. at the town centre.

