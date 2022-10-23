Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Stratford man, 33, dies in motorcycle crash in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police say a 33-year-old man from Stratford has died in a single-vehicle collision.

Crash occurred at Riverside Drive-Garfield Street roundabout shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday

Charlottetown Police Services SUV
A Stratford man has died in a motorcycle crash at the Riverside Drive and Garfield Street roundabout in Charlottetown. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Charlottetown police say a 33-year-old man from Stratford has died in a motorcycle crash.

Police say the man was driving in Charlottetown when he crashed at the Riverside Drive and Garfield Street roundabout shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle was the lone vehicle involved.

Island EMS took the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been notified, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

