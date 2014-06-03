Summerside cabinet manufacturer finds new use for equipment amid COVID-19

A P.E.I. company that manufacturers kitchen cabinets has started making Plexiglas dividers for businesses that want to protect employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathan Kember, president of Strategic Enterprises based in Summerside, P.E.I., says the federal and provincial governments have asked businesses how they can retool their equipment to help with COVID-19.

He said the Plexiglas dividers could be used for businesses with employees that need to be within two metres of each other, but need some kind of barrier between them. That could include anything from dentists' offices to nail salons to boardrooms.

Kember said he has spoken with some seafood processing plants that are gearing up for the lobster season.

"I know they have to get operations going soon. So we've actually met with some, and looked at their configurations and their operations and this is a big change for them," he said.

"The people there have to be able to be protected from one another."

Kember said the products are being custom made to meet the different needs of facilities. He said his company hired three more people to deal with the new work.

"We're glad to be a part of it to help out in some way," he said.

