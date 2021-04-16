Red Shores prepares for racing season with new rules to monitor horse health

Owners of horses coming to train and race at the Red Shores racetrack in Charlottetown will now need to provide two negative tests for strangles.

Trainers will also have to sign a form verifying that they are closely monitoring the health of their horses, and that horses entering the grounds to race are healthy.

Biosecurity measures remain in place at the track, after a lockdown in March led to the testing of all 199 horses, to control the spread of the extremely contagious illness.

"The barns here, the horses here, are clean and clear and ready to go," said Lee Drake, manager of racing, brands and broadcast divisions at Red Shores.

"We followed the advice of the veterinarians and all the experts, and they told us it would be between five and six weeks while the testing and screening was going to take place, and so we're very happy with the results."

Strangles is an upper-respiratory illness that can cause swollen lymph nodes, nasal discharge and fevers in horses. While the illness can be fatal, most animals do survive.

The stables at Red Shores went into lockdown with strict biosecurity measures on Feb. 25, after two horses were confirmed to have clinical signs of the highly contagious respiratory disease. (CBC)

It is highly contagious and spreads easily through nose-to-nose contact between horses, or even contact with people. If handlers get the bacteria from one horse on their hands, feet or clothing, they can pass it on to another horse.

The first case was reported at Red Shores in November 2020.

More horses at the track

Drake said about 25 additional horses have returned to the racetrack, after they provided the two negative tests for strangles.

The provincial government announced in March that it was covering the cost for the testing.

Drake says he has been hearing from horse owners and trainers from other parts of the country, asking about coming to race at Red Shores, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"Horses that are stabled here, and weren't here during the lockdown, we allow them back on the grounds with two negative culture tests. They have to provide that before they're able to stable here," Drake said.

"The horses that are coming into the grounds right now to jog or train from the ship-in area, they are required to provide us with two negative test results as well."

Drake said the barns are close to their capacity, of 230 horses, with just a few more owners still making plans to bring animals in from their farms to the grounds.

There are three qualifying dates, starting May 1, said Drake, with the opening race date pushed back a week in Charlottetown because of the lockdown.

"We talked to the horse people and as you can tell, a lot of horses are on the track prepping for the season," Drake said, gesturing to the buzz of activity.

"We put them behind schedule with the lockdown. But it's all for the good of the sport and the safety of the industry."

Horse in quarantine

Jason Hughes has a stable at Red Shores and trains 18 horses.

"We had one horse that tested positive and it was quarantined, and with great biosecurity by Red Shores and the veterinarians, we were able to get it under control very quickly," Hughes said.



"I think at first everybody was unsure because no one really ever dealt with the situation here. But through the veterinarians and their advice, we kind of figured it out."

Red Shores says the barns in Charlottetown are close to their capacity of 230 horses, with just a few more still making plans to come in from their farms. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Hughes said he has made changes at his barn now, because of strangles.



"We've made sure all our horses wear their own equipment. We wash our boots off and wash all the equipment and everything that we use in the barn, to keep everything safe," he said.



"We had to keep all the horses away from each other. Only certain people were allowed in the barns, and that, I think, helped us get through it very quickly."

Jason Hughes trains 18 horses at Red Shores and had one that tested positive and had to be quarantined. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Hughes said it's exciting to see more horses arriving and training at the track each week, and he's pleased that they will all need two negative tests for strangles before shipping in.

"I think everybody's on board with it," Hughes said.

"It's a great thing because it's the way to keep our horses all safe."

Lots of inquiries

Drake said he has been hearing from horse owners and trainers from other parts of the country, asking about coming to race at Red Shores, because the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many tracks closed elsewhere.

"We're getting many, many requests for horses to possibly move here," Drake said.

"We don't have the space for them on the grounds, but we take every request, and we talk to people that would be interested in coming."

Signage was put in place at Red Shores Racetrack to restrict acccess to the barn area. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Drake said the testing protocol for off-Island horses coming to race in 2021 is still being finalized, and he expects there will be lots of interest.

"They're still talking about our signature events — Governor's Plate and Gold Cup and Saucer — and whether they can compete there," he said.

"We had a road map last year that worked very well around our signature events, the stakes season as well, and that's what we're going by right now."

Drake added that racing will begin at Red Shores Summerside on Monday, May 24.

More from CBC P.E.I.