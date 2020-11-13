10 horses at Red Shores isolated after tests show some level of exposure to strangles

Ten horses at Red Shores in Charlottetown are being closely monitored and are not being allowed to race after showing some level of exposure to the bacteria that causes strangles, says the manager of racing at the P.E.I. track.

Lee Drake stressed that the tests that picked up the traces, which are being done "out of an abundance of caution," do not mean that those horses have contracted the highly contagious respiratory disease that first surfaced at the track in February.

Past vaccines or long-ago exposure to the bacteria Streptococcus equi can also trigger a positive PCR result.

"We're in the early stages. This is not something that we're overly concerned about," Drake told CBC News in an interview Tuesday, while confirming that 10 horses have been isolated together at one barn at Red Shores.

"Obviously we're taking all the steps that are necessary, and the veterinarians will do that, and as we've done in the past, we follow their advice."

'Much more sensitive'

Two P.E.I. horses were diagnosed with strangles back in February — one at the Red Shores Racetrack in Charlottetown and another at the Shamrock Training Centre in Ontario. The latter animal had just been transported from Red Shores days earlier.

On May 8, a third horse at Red Shores showed clinical signs of strangles and was removed from its barn and isolated. Subsequent testing confirmed it had the bacteria.

Exposure in the latest 10 horses was detected with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which can detect the DNA of the bacteria. The same method is being used in human testing to detect traces of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"It's much more sensitive," Drake said of the test.

"A PCR test will tell you whether horses have been exposed sometime in their lifetime."

Drake added that the 10 isolated horses "are not showing any clinical signs and they are being monitored daily."

'Strep throat of horses'

Dr. Ben Stoughton, large animal medicine clinician at the Atlantic Veterinary College, describes strangles as "strep throat of horses."

"Similar to people, they may get a fever, they may have a sore throat, have difficulty swallowing. They could get swollen lymph nodes that you can palpate and can also have stuff coming out of their nose," Stoughton said in an interview with CBC News published Feb. 22.

On Tuesday, Drake said the 10 horses with positive PCR tests are in what the racetrack calls a yellow zone. That means they have a dedicated time on the track for their training and can exercise only when none of the other horses are on the track.

A memo from Drake to "Red Shores Tenants" on Tuesday said in part: "No entries from the impacted barn are being accepted for competition at this time."

The test results will have no impact on racing at Red Shores in Charlottetown, Drake told CBC; it will continue as scheduled on Thursday. Racing at Red Shores location in Summerside is due to resume Monday.

