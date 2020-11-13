Quarantine at Red Shores won't be lifted until the diseased horse tests clean 3 times

P.E.I.'s horse racing community has stepped up protective measures after the confirmation of an infectious disease at Red Shores in Charlottetown.

One case of strangles, a bacterial respiratory infection, was confirmed last week in a young horse.

It and more than 20 others in the same stables are now in quarantine.

The Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission announced Friday that the horses must be tested three times and found to be disease-free before the quarantine will be lifted.

"We did consult with veterinarians on-Island and off to make sure our protocols are current," said commission director Brett Revington. "It can be highly contagious."

Last week's confirmation of the single case of the disease has resulted in the quarantine of the stable of Marc Campbell, a long-time and successful harness racer on Prince Edward Island.

According to the commission, the quarantine applies to about 25 horses kept in two locations: at stables at Red Shores in Charlottetown, and at a farm in Winsloe. Campbell could not immediately be reached for comment by CBC News.

The commission has recommended other horse owners at Red Shores locations in Charlottetown and Summerside monitor their livestock for symptoms and monitor animals' temperatures twice daily.

Fever is one early symptom of the disease.

Horse owners at Red Shores are following the commission's advice.

Jeff Lilley is taking temperatures of his horses at Red Shores in Charlottetown, following confirmation of the disease.

"People need to be vigilant," said Lilley. "I don't know a lot about it. I think as long as they keep the barn quarantined, we'll be okay."

Owner Jeff Lilley is monitoring his horses for signs of fever by taking their temperatures, following confirmation of strangles in a nearby stable. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

In addition to fever, strangles can cause breathing problems and inflammation of lymph nodes in the jaws of horses. Symptoms can last for weeks and, on rare occasions, the disease can be fatal, according to faculty members at the Atlantic Veterinary College.

One round of the weekly testing of the affected horses in quarantine is already complete, according to Revington.

"Everyone's been very proactive… to limit the exposure just to the one stable rather than spreading across the racing community," said Revington.

Races scheduled at Red Shores in Charlottetown and Summerside continue as usual.

