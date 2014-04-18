1 new case of strangles confirmed at Red Shores

There is one new confirmed case of strangles at the Red Shores racetrack in Charlottetown.

A horse started showing symptoms on Saturday, May 8, and was removed from the stables. It later tested positive for the illness.

Lee Drake, manager of racing and broadcast with Red Shores, says no other horses are showing any symptoms at this time.

"We know the protocols, everything has been handled the way we felt it should be handled in terms of, you know, removing any horses that have any potential signs," he said.

"We'll continue on with further testing and wait for some more consulting with the veterinarians."

Strangles is an upper-respiratory illness that can cause swollen lymph nodes, nasal discharge and fevers in horses, donkeys and mules. While the illness can be fatal, most animals do survive. It spreads easily through nose-to-nose contact between horses, or even contact with people.

Horses in same shed row placed in 'yellow zone'

This case comes after the racetrack went into lockdown earlier this year following an outbreak of the contagious disease.

Red Shores placed 45 horses in isolation at that time and tested hundreds of the animals.

For this most recent case of strangles, Drake said Red Shores is still business as usual, but they'll be keeping an eye on other horses to make sure they're OK.

"The horses that are in that shed row have been placed in a yellow zone, which means they'll have a dedicated jog and training time," he said.

"There'll be some testing conducted on the other horses in the stable just to be safe."

More from CBC P.E.I.