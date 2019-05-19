$6.85M community care facility proposed for St. Peters Bay

Plans are in the works for a community care facility in St. Peters Bay, P.E.I.

The St. Peters Area Development Corporation is proposing to build the facility as well as apartments for seniors in the area. It will cost about $6.85 million.

"So the proposal is for a building that we are going to be putting on the south side of some community property," said Michael Cashin, president of the corporation.

The facility would be the first of its kind in the area. People in the St. Peters Bay area had a chance on Wednesday night to hear about the plans.

"We have community support," Cashin said. "We have support also from community council."

Cashin said the proposal is for a 31,000-square-foot project to be located between the old St. Peters school, which is now a business complex, and baseball fields in the area.

A 24-unit community-care facility is planned for the top floor. Seven apartments for independent living are planned for the bottom floor.

There are also plans for office space, a café and a "medical clinic type area," Cashin said.

Still needs funding

Cashin said the corporation hopes to receive $5 million from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and hopes to get another $1.5 million from the province.

He said he has heard from people in the community that a facility like this is needed.

"There is already a waiting list of people just locally in the community for independent living apartments."

A growing demographic

After meeting about the proposed project, Cashin said people in the community approached him saying they have relatives in need who are approved for community care, but have nowhere to live.

"In the next 15 years, you know the 65-plus bracket is going to be growing significantly, tripling in size."

Cashin thinks the need for these facilities will continue to grow, he said.

"Geographically, between Souris and Charlottetown, there is nothing."

There are facilities in Charlottetown and Souris, but Cashin said he thinks there is a real need between the two communities.

He said he would like to break ground in the next year, but it will depend on funding.

