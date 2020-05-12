P.E.I. investigating possibility of stowaways entering province

The P.E.I. government says it is investigating the possibility that people may have entered the province stowed away in vehicles.

At a news conference Tuesday about the province's response to COVID-19, a reporter asked if vehicles were being searched at checkpoints, and followed that question up by asking if there were any suspicions about stowaways.

"There is an investigation that is going on on a couple of incidents but they're still under investigation," responded Minister of Public Safety Bloyce Thompson. "There's two separate incidents that are being investigated."

Thompson said the province isn't routinely searching vehicles entering the province, unless there is suspicion there is a need to do so.

The minister did not provide any further details.

More from CBC P.E.I.