P.E.I. judge rules videotaped statements admissible in sex crimes trial of Ontario man

A judge has ruled that videotaped statements to police can be used as evidence in the trial of a 34-year-old man from Stouffville, Ont.

Timothy Andrew Neuman is on trial in Charlottetown for charges of sexual assault and sexual touching against two boys.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

3 videotaped interviews

The alleged victims in this case are two brothers, one of whom appeared on the witness stand Monday.

The boys were both preteens when the alleged incidents happened a couple of years ago.

One of the boys gave three videotaped interviews to police over a period of a year and a half.

The videotapes contain the boy's version of what he claims Neuman did to him and his brother.

Trial continues

The boy told police the incidents happened in a motel room where Neuman stayed over a couple of summers on P.E.I.

In the videos shown in court on Monday, the boy struggles to tell police what happened.

Over the course of three interviews, he provided more details to police.

The boy testified Monday that he wasn't entirely honest in the first video.

He testified that he left out some explicit details because he was too embarrassed to talk about them at the time.

The defence lawyer questioned whether someone coached the boy about what to say.

Both the police and the boy denied that.

The trial continues on Wednesday. At that point the defence will have the opportunity to present its case.

More P.E.I. news