Travel 'not a good idea' as storm approaches P.E.I.

P.E.I. could see up to 20 centimetres of snow fall before the end of the week, mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain.

"Travel is not a good idea in the next couple of days," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"We are not under any weather warnings per se, but that is not to say that we are not going to see some very messy conditions."

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing rain Friday to go along with the snow. A mix of ice pellets could make the snow heavy and difficult to move.

There will be a light snowfall Thursday, with perhaps two to four centimetres, said Simpkin. The snow will turn heavier overnight. Winds will pick up and the snow will start mixing with ice pellets a couple of hours before dawn.

Thursday is starting cold, -12 C at 6 a.m., but temperature will rise to -3 C during the day and is expected to hold in that range through Friday before turning colder again Friday night.

