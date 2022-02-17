Wind, rainfall warnings in effect for P.E.I.

A storm that will sweep through the Maritimes this weekend will be felt in P.E.I., although the province is expected to avoid heavy precipitation.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Queens and Kings counties. A strong southeasterly wind is expected Saturday as the storm moves through the Atlantic coast.

A rainfall warning for Prince County was put in effect at noon Saturday.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said wind gusts could top 90 kilometres per hour by Saturday evening. A second round of strong west to northwesterly winds is expected Sunday.

He said moderate to heavier rain will fall through Saturday afternoon and evening, with rainfall totals likely between 10 and 25 millimetres for most of the Island.

"Rain will begin to switch over to snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning, before easing to lighter flurries for Sunday afternoon," Scotland said.

"As for snowfall amounts, this will be tricky due to initial melting and mixing. But anywhere from a trace to local amounts over five centimetres are possible."

Scotland said the rain could cause some flooding in basements and low-lying areas, as well as water pooling on roads. There could also be some power outages due to the wind.

"On Sunday we should be prepared for blowing snow, ice patches as puddles freeze, and local outages due to gusty winds," he said.

The Confederation Bridge is warning the wind may cause traffic to be restricted starting Saturday at 4 p.m. AT.