Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Did you feel anxious as the windstorm howled? That's normal

Following a major storm such as Fiona, it is normal to feel anxious when the next strong wind strikes, but it is important to seek help if those feelings are interfering with your daily life, says a psychologist.

‘Post-traumatic stress disorder is a bit of a different thing’

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Jacqueline Roche
Friends and family can help let you know if your anxiety is getting out of control, says Jacqueline Roche. (Submitted by Jacqueline Roche)

Following a major storm such as Fiona, it is normal to feel anxious when the next strong wind strikes, but it is important to seek help if those feelings are interfering with your daily life, says a psychologist.

Post-tropical storm Fiona devastated properties across P.E.I. on Sept. 24 and left tens thousands without electricity for more than a week — some much longer.

With P.E.I. under a wind warning Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it would have been natural for some Islanders to feel anxious, said psychologist Jacqueline Roche.

But while some anxiety is normal under the circumstances, it is important to be aware of whether that anxiety is starting to have an impact on your daily life.

"Trauma and traumatic have become sort of common language that we use to describe really scary or difficult experiences, but post-traumatic stress disorder is a bit of a different thing altogether that is really severe, really intense, and really impairing," said Roche.

If your anxiety is getting in the way of your daily life, seek the help of a mental health professional. (Mont Poll/Shutterstock)

"We really have to think carefully about when it tips the scales into something that is clinically significant and impairing."

Friends and family can be a guide for when anxiety is getting to be too much, Roche said.

People who find it difficult to get on with their daily tasks should seek the help of a mental health professional, she suggested.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    With files from CBC News: Compass

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now