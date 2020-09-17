Islanders advised to prepare for storm Teddy

Prince Edward Islanders are being asked to prepare for a possible storm next week.

Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 195 km/h off Bermuda. Meteorologists say it is tracking northward and may hit the Atlantic provinces mid-week next week, or it could miss the area.

"Just in case, I think we have the opportunity this weekend," to tuck away lawn furniture and play equipment like trampolines, said Tanya Mullally, P.E.I.'s provincial emergency management co-ordinator.

She also noted COVID-19 means Islanders will want to update their emergency supply kits — typically they suggest Islanders have enough food, water, clothing, cash and batteries and other goods for three days.

"Consider bumping it up to five days worth of supplies," Mullally said. "Over this weekend when you're out doing your errands, start to look at bumping up or stocking up that kit this weekend — just in case something happens, then we'll be ready."

Hurricane <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TEDDY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TEDDY</a> now category 3 with sustained winds of 195 km/h. After affecting Bermuda Sunday/Monday, latest <a href="https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHC_Atlantic</a> track brings it north towards Atlantic Canada for Tuesday. Still too early to be certain but it's never a bad idea to be prepared during hurricane season. <a href="https://t.co/8YWBlQLa01">pic.twitter.com/8YWBlQLa01</a> —@JayScotland

Mullally also suggests people review what's in their kit to make sure food items and batteries haven't expired, and things like radios and flashlights are working. People should also add masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to their kits due to COVID-19.

She said even though Teddy's effects on the Atlantic are uncertain, it's good to have eyes on the potential problem early so people and systems will be prepared.

"It's almost a week away for even potential impacts, so we have the time to prepare now," Mullally pointed out. "What we don't want is those lineups at grovery stores 24 hours in advance."

Even if the storm doesn't affect P.E.I., Mullaly said hurricane season lasts until the end of November, when winter storm season begins, so being ready is never a bad thing.

