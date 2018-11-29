New
Storm surge waters rising on P.E.I.'s North Shore
The community of French River, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, is feeling the effects of a storm surge Thursday morning.
High tide on North Shore around noon
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the entire province. That includes a storm surge for the North Shore.
In the community of French River, Pam MacLeod posted pictures of the waters rising in the harbour shortly after 10 a.m. High tide is not due in the community until around noon.
The weather is also causing problems for Maritime Electric, with more than 45,000 customers without power.