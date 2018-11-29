Skip to Main Content
Storm surge waters rising on P.E.I.'s North Shore
New

Storm surge waters rising on P.E.I.'s North Shore

The community of French River, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, is feeling the effects of a storm surge Thursday morning.

High tide on North Shore around noon

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A winter storm warning includes a storm surge on the North Shore. (Submitted by Pam MacLeod)

The community of French River, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, is feeling the effects of a storm surge Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the entire province. That includes a storm surge for the North Shore.

Buildings on the harbour in French River seeing the effects of a storm surge two hours before high tide. (Submitted by Pam MacLeod)

In the community of French River, Pam MacLeod posted pictures of the waters rising in the harbour shortly after 10 a.m. High tide is not due in the community until around noon.

The weather is also causing problems for Maritime Electric, with more than 45,000 customers without power.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories