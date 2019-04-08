Storm surge warning system for P.E.I. going tip to tip
Map monitoring water levels will be available to the public
The last of four new tide gauges was installed around P.E.I. last week for a province-wide storm surge early warning system.
Previously the province had only one tide gauge that monitored water levels in Charlottetown. The new system is a partnership between provincial emergency measures, the National Disaster Mitigation Program, and the UPEI Climate Lab.
Tanya Mullaly, the provincial emergency management coordinator, said the public will soon be able to check a map showing water levels at the gauges.
Markers on the map will show green if the water is one metre or more below the wharf, and go orange between a half metre and a metre.
"If it goes to red it's less than .5 of a metre, so it's creeping up," said Mullaly.
"So that's the whole intent, to be able to say you should probably go check things out and make sure all your assets are protected because the water level is getting too high."
The system includes new gauges on wharves in Tignish, Summerside, North Lake and Souris.
The $320,000 project also includes flood mapping.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.