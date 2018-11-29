Islanders stock up on supplies while waiting out storm

The Home Hardware in Charlottetown was a busy place Thursday with customers stocking up on supplies to help ride out the storm that knocked out power across the Island.

"Just picking up some batteries, extra flashlights, you know," said Jessie Argent.

"You suddenly realize when you have no power what you are lacking."

Argent was surprised by the prolonged power outage Thursday in the Charlottetown area so said he was not as prepared as he could have been.

Hot items

"I didn't realize that it was going to be that bad so no not really, not flashlight-wise anyway."

Islanders headed to hardware stores looking for parts to keep sump pumps working. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The retailer delayed opening until 11:30 a.m., since the store itself had no power. The manager said the stream of customers was steady.

"People looking for anything from fixes for sump pumps, generators, batteries and flashlights are a hot item today," said Jamie Lewis, the store's manager.

Lewis said they had four generators at opening and which were gone within 45 minutes.

Walmart and Home Depot were also open for a short time on Thursday — both also sold out of generators by early afternoon.

Generators sold out quickly at hardware stores Thursday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Lewis was not surprised that people were leaving their powerless homes to stock up on more supples.

"People not having power at home, I think they go somewhere to do something to pass the time as well," Lewis said.

"People are usually out on the go in all kinds of weather on P.E.I. We are Islanders, it doesn't keep us in for very long."

More P.E.I. news