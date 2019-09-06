P.E.I. storm stock up: Last minute prep ahead of Hurricane Dorian impacts

The City of Charlottetown will have extra staff on hand over the weekend in advance of any impacts from Hurricane Dorian that may affect P.E.I.

"We have been busy as a team," said Randy MacDonald, fire chief with the Charlottetown Fire Department and emergency measures coordinator for the city.

"The city's EMO (Emergency Measures Organization) team has been busy making preparations for tomorrow's storm."

MacDonald said some of the preparations include making sure proper equipment such as chainsaws and generators are on hand, vehicles are gassed up, making sure staff knows they may be called in and alerting them of potential impact.

"We may see trees down, branches down, large branches taking down power lines that sort of thing," he said.

'We plan for the worst, we hope for the best,' says Randy MacDonald. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacDonald said those are the types of things anticipated.

"We do have some history in the past with Hurricane Juan. I'm not suggesting this is like Hurricane Juan or anything like that, but those are sort of the events we look at."

MacDonald said the city's EMO team will coordinate with the provincial EMO team.

Tie down those loose ends

Many Islanders and businesses are preparing all the same.

Home Hardware staff in Charlottetown take down the tent for the store's garden centre ahead of P.E.I.'s projected weekend weather. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The staff at Home Hardware in Charlottetown are preparing for potential high winds, rain and other impacts from Hurricane Dorian projected to hit P.E.I. on Saturday.

The staff of Home Hardware were taking down the garden centre tents so they didn't accumulate water or blow away in the wind, says store manager Jamie Lewis.

Lewis said he also posted on social media providing tips for homeowners on what should be put away outside the home.

"Make sure you are tidying up your barbecues, your patio furniture, secure them if you can or put them in the garage out of the way. Propane tanks should stay outdoors not inside the garage," he said.

Lewis said there has been a lot of people coming to the store to buy things such as lanterns, batteries, kerosene lamp oil and even generators.

"You want to make sure you have your water and stuff at home ready to go just in case you do lose power and you are on your own well," Lewis said.

Frances MacLure was one of many Islanders out to buy batteries. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Frances MacLure was just one of the many customers stocking up.

"So far I have just bought batteries," she said.

"I have two radios and I'm just going to make sure one of them is going to work. It's always nice to be able to keep in touch if the power is out for any length of time," said MacLure, who made the trip to Charlottetown to stock up from Miltonvale Park.

MacLure also has water and sandwich meat on her list of items to buy.

"Just for a quick bite if the power goes off," she said.

MacLure said she still has some cleaning up do outside her home like putting away her barbecue, but she isn't too worried about the coming storm.

"It is what it is I guess, you just go with the flow kind of thing, do what we can," she said.

If the storm gets too bad she has puzzles and some quilts to finish, MacLure said.

Everett White and his wife got some assistance from Home Hardware staff to pick out a new flashlight in case the power goes out over the weekend. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Everett White just finished stocking up prescriptions at the pharmacy and was doing some "last minute shopping" ahead of the storm, he said.

"Flashlight and can opener, that's the main ones," White said.

He is hoping he will not have to use either one "but probably the flashlight will come in handy by the sound of what's coming this way," he said.

White said he has this stuff at home but can't remember where it is, the next stop for him and his wife is the grocery store.

There were line ups for gas at the pumps as Islanders filled their tanks in advance of the storm. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

While some were making sure they were stocked up at home with items to get through the storm, others like Ardith Smith were making sure their vehicles are gassed up.

"I had to get some gas anyway, but I think it is a good time to be prepared," she said.

Generators distributed

The City of Charlottetown has two mobile generators, one has been given to the West Royalty Community Centre and one to the Hillsborough Park Community Centre in case these places have to be used as shelters, MacDonald said.

"We plan for the worst, we hope for the best," MacDonald said.

Power outages are one of the main concerns on most people's minds.

"We are very concerned, we've certainly spent the last three days in readiness, in going through all of our checklist and checking our equipment," said Kim Griffin with Maritime Electric.

"There is a lot of greenery on the trees and foliage on the trees, that is a concern to us. So, we are really asking our customers to make sure they are prepared and ready."

Kim Griffin with Maritime Electric says if there is damage across the province Maritime Electric will be out Sunday at sunrise with 30 crews and tree trimmers ready to go. (CBC)

Griffin said people should prepare themselves in case the power goes out.

Maritime Electric has activated their mutual aid response and have contacted other utilities to be on the ready outside the province.

"We will have emergency crews out in the event that we do get hit with these types of winds that are being projected tomorrow night," she said, "and in the event of power outages we will be available for any emergencies into the evening."

Griffin said if there is damage across the province Maritime Electric will be out Sunday at sunrise with 30 crews and tree trimmers ready to go.

More P.E.I. news