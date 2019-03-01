Snow in the forecast for Saturday and Monday

A couple of low pressure systems will affect P.E.I. this weekend and early into next week, Environment Canada says.

The national weather service issued a special weather statement on Friday.

It said snow will begin over the Island Saturday night and will taper off Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts will probably be less than five centimetres.

A second system on Monday is expected to have a larger impact.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT in effect with 2 rounds of snow for P.E.I. over next few days. A trace to 5+ cm is possible Saturday night through Sunday. Heavier snow moves in Monday where I see potential for 10-20 cm although it's still too early to be sure so check back for updates. <a href="https://t.co/Bg3kYgj38b">pic.twitter.com/Bg3kYgj38b</a> —@JayScotland

Environment Canada said snow will begin in the morning but may change to ice pellets or freezing rain late on Monday. Total snowfall amounts may reach 15 centimetres before ending overnight Monday.

