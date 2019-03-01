Skip to Main Content
Snow in the forecast for Saturday and Monday

Snow in the forecast for Saturday and Monday

A couple of low pressure systems will affect P.E.I. this weekend and early into next week, Environment Canada says.

Larger amounts expected on Monday, says Environment Canada

CBC News ·
P.E.I. could get about five centimetres of snow on Saturday, and about 15 on Monday, according to Environment Canada. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

A couple of low pressure systems will affect P.E.I. this weekend and early into next week, Environment Canada says.

The national weather service issued a special weather statement on Friday.

It said snow will begin over the Island Saturday night and will taper off Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts will probably be less than five centimetres.

A second system on Monday is expected to have a larger impact.

Environment Canada said snow will begin in the morning but may change to ice pellets or freezing rain late on Monday. Total snowfall amounts may reach 15 centimetres before ending overnight Monday.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us