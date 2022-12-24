Howling wind and rain overnight left more than 10,000 Maritime Electric customers without power Saturday morning, exactly three months after post-tropical storm Fiona.

And while the storm was not as devastating to P.E.I. as Fiona, it left some downed trees, travel disruptions and power outages that come at a time when many Islanders are gathered at home for the holidays.

By early morning, the winds that surpassed 100 km/h throughout the night had subsided significantly.

Maritime Electric crews are out and the Contact Centre is open, said spokesperson Kim Griffin on Saturday morning.

Over 100,000 customers lost power as wind gusts in the 80-100+ km/h range swept through the region.<br>The 100+ km/h list includes Halifax airport, Yarmouth, Brier Island, Charlottetown & North Cape PEI. <br>Grand Etang hit 167 km/h in the Les Suetes winds!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/WKZLwiEnCZ">pic.twitter.com/WKZLwiEnCZ</a> —@ryansnoddon

As of 8 a.m., the number of customers without power was 10,382, according to Maritime Electric's outage map. It has dropped to just over 9,000 by 9:30 a.m.

Flights at Charlottetown Airport have resumed, with the 10:15 a.m. arrival from Toronto showing a 15 minute delay.

The Confederation Bridge, which was closed to all traffic Friday night due to high winds, has reopened.

A tree blew over on Maplewood Road in Queens County Friday night. It has since been cleared. (Julia Smith)

Some tarps used to temporarily patch roofs after Fiona blew loose Friday night. (Shane Ross/CBC)