Content
10,000 Maritime Electric customers without power Saturday

Howling wind and rain overnight left more than 10,000 Maritime Electric customers without power Saturday morning, exactly three months after post-tropical storm Fiona.

Bridge reopens, flights resume at airport

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
A tree is toppled over near Victoria Park in Charlottetown.
Some trees that were weakened by post-tropical storm Fiona, like this one near the Victoria Park boardwalk in Charlottetown, couldn't withstand the storm overnight Friday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

And while the storm was not as devastating to P.E.I. as Fiona, it left some downed trees, travel disruptions and power outages that come at a time when many Islanders are gathered at home for the holidays.

By early morning, the winds that surpassed 100 km/h throughout the night had subsided significantly. 

Maritime Electric crews are out and the Contact Centre is open, said spokesperson Kim Griffin on Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., the number of customers without power was 10,382, according to Maritime Electric's outage map. It has dropped to just over 9,000 by 9:30 a.m.

Flights at Charlottetown Airport have resumed, with the 10:15 a.m. arrival from Toronto showing a 15 minute delay. 

The Confederation Bridge, which was closed to all traffic Friday night due to high winds, has reopened.

A tree felled by wind overnight Friday blocks a road on P.E.I.
A tree blew over on Maplewood Road in Queens County Friday night. It has since been cleared. (Julia Smith)
A tarp on a roof blows in the wind.
Some tarps used to temporarily patch roofs after Fiona blew loose Friday night. (Shane Ross/CBC)
Christmas tree blown over in Charlottetown.
A few Christmas trees blew over in Charlottetown during the storm. (Shane Ross/CBC)

