Some Islanders could be without power until Sunday night, says Maritime Electric

Extra help has arrived, but Maritime Electric says it could still be Sunday night before power is restored to all its customers on P.E.I.

Power first went off to as many as 80,000 customers Thursday when heavy snow and wind knocked down poles and the main transmission line from New Brunswick was lost.

As of late afternoon Saturday, about 2,200 were still without electricity.

We are going to do our best, we're going to try and get people on as quickly as possible. — Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin

Kim Griffin, a Maritime Electric spokesperson, said now that the main lines have been restored, the challenge is getting to the "hundreds" of smaller jobs scattered all over the province.

"We are warning customers that we could be into Sunday night. We are going to do our best, we're going to try and get people on as quickly as possible," she said.

More than 40 crews were working Saturday, Griffin said, including independent contractors and help brought in from FortisOntario and Nova Scotia Power.

