35K still without power on P.E.I. following wind storm

The lights are still out Friday morning for tens of thousands of Prince Edward Islanders.

A storm Thursday brought high winds and wet, heavy snow that devastated power lines and poles. In addition, problems with the underwater cable that connects the grid to New Brunswick cut off the flow of electricity from the mainland.

Outages peaked at 80,000 for Maritime Electric with all 7,000 Summerside Electric customers out as well. At 6:15 a.m. there were more than 35,000 Maritime Electric customers out, scattered all across the Island.

Warming centres have been set up throughout the province.

In the wake of the storm Northumberland Ferries cancelled early sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. Service will resume at 11:15 a.m.

More P.E.I. news