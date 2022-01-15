Weather statement warns of winter mix of snow, freezing rain
Environment Canada is now describing this weekend’s storm as “very intense” in a special weather statement Thursday.
The statement says the weather is expected to start as snow Saturday morning and change to rain late in the day — with freezing rain and ice pellets possible in the middle.
Then Sunday, rain is expected to turn back to snow, before it tapers off.
The statement also warns of a potential for storm surge and higher than normal water levels Saturday afternoon, mainly on the north coast.
Ice pressure and rafting is also possible.
