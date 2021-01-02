Snowy Saturday in store for P.E.I.

Stormy weather is on its way to P.E.I. this weekend.

Kings County and Queens County are under snowfall warnings.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and will taper off near midnight, according to Environment Canada.

Totals in both Queens and Kings counties could reach 15 centimetres.

Five centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day, with 10 centimetres forecast for Saturday evening. Winds are expected to pick up in the evening, gusting to 50 km/h.

Snow has started to fall near Kensington and is accumulating on the road way. Keep those headlights on and adjust your speed accordingly. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafePEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafePEI</a> Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/AYDAwRlCGB">pic.twitter.com/AYDAwRlCGB</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

A special weather statement has been issued for Prince County, where total snowfall could reach between 10-15 centimetres.

Two-to-four centimetres of snow is expected in Prince County throughout the day, with another 5-10 centimetres expected to fall Saturday evening, according to Environment Canada.

A wind warning advisory is in effect for the Confederation Bridge, which could result in restrictions between 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Those traveling should check the Confederation Bridge website for updates.

