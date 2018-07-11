Storm brings down hail, lightning in P.E.I.
Western and central P.E.I. were hit with thunder, lightning, rain — and even hail in some parts — on Tuesday afternoon.
Islanders shared photos and videos of the weather
Western and central P.E.I. were hit with thunder, lightning, rain — and even hail in some parts — on Tuesday afternoon.
My cat may not have liked the thunder but I think my lawn just sighed after that rain! ⛈ ⛈ ⛈—@JayScotland
Scott Profit shared a video of lightning at Profit's Corner, P.E.I.
Collin Rayner commented that it was "raining a little" in Kildare, P.E.I.
Before the storm, the sky filled with dark, dramatic clouds — which a number of Islanders snapped photos of.