Storm brings down hail, lightning in P.E.I.

Western and central P.E.I. were hit with thunder, lightning, rain — and even hail in some parts — on Tuesday afternoon.

My cat may not have liked the thunder but I think my lawn just sighed after that rain! ⛈ ⛈ ⛈ —@JayScotland

Scott Profit shared a video of lightning at Profit's Corner, P.E.I.

Collin Rayner commented that it was "raining a little" in Kildare, P.E.I.

Before the storm, the sky filled with dark, dramatic clouds — which a number of Islanders snapped photos of.

Krista Cooke captured these stormy skies in O'Leary, P.E.I. (Submitted by Krista Cooke)

Monty Hennessey posted that he snuck out to take photos of these 'pretty mean and ominous clouds.' (monty.hennessey/Instagram)

The sky over Malpeque is telling of what's to come. (pearl1965/Instagram)

Arlene Giddings shared this shot of an ominous sky. (gkgirl70/Instagram)

