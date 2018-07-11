Skip to Main Content
Storm brings down hail, lightning in P.E.I.

Storm brings down hail, lightning in P.E.I.

Western and central P.E.I. were hit with thunder, lightning, rain — and even hail in some parts — on Tuesday afternoon.

Islanders shared photos and videos of the weather

This hail fell in Northport, P.E.I. (Aubrey and April Stewart/Facebook)

Scott Profit shared a video of lightning at Profit's Corner, P.E.I.

Collin Rayner commented that it was "raining a little" in Kildare, P.E.I.

Before the storm, the sky filled with dark, dramatic clouds — which a number of Islanders snapped photos of.

Krista Cooke captured these stormy skies in O'Leary, P.E.I. (Submitted by Krista Cooke)
Monty Hennessey posted that he snuck out to take photos of these 'pretty mean and ominous clouds.' (monty.hennessey/Instagram)
The sky over Malpeque is telling of what's to come. (pearl1965/Instagram)
Arlene Giddings shared this shot of an ominous sky. (gkgirl70/Instagram)

