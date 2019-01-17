Special weather statement calls for snow, freezing rain, rain and wind

Sunday will bring Prince Edward Island everything winter has to offer, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said current forecasts show the Island could get hit particularly hard.

"It's going to be a little bit of a rocky weekend."

"I think the Island is one of the regions that is most vulnerable with this system because we're going to be on the cusp of that rain/snow line where we could see, some areas of the Island, prolonged periods of freezing rain while the other half of the Island is getting all snow."

In whatever form it falls there will be a lot of precipitation. Environment Canada is calling for up to 30 centimetres of snow. Simpkin said that can be expected to start Sunday afternoon. Strong winds are also forecast.

The system is still forming, so its track is difficult to forecast, and that track will be the determining factor in who gets snow, who gets freezing rain, and who gets rain. Simpkin warned Islanders to keep an eye on the weather forecast this weekend because predictions for the storm are likely to change.

Islanders will also need to take care Thursday. Temperatures will drop to -15 C over the course of the day with wind chills as low as -27 C bringing a risk of frostbite.

