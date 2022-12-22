Powerful storm forecast to hit P.E.I. Friday
Storm could disrupt holiday travel plans
A storm forecast to land on P.E.I. Friday afternoon will bring strong winds and heavy rains.
Environment Canada updated its special weather statement on the storm Thursday morning.
"We have a rough ride tomorrow night," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"Friday, between 10 and 2 a.m., that's when the highest winds are going to occur, and we're talking about winds that are gusting over 90 km/h, and then they subside by around five or 6 o'clock in the morning."
In addition to the wind, the storm is expected to bring 15 to 30 millimetres of rain. Starting around suppertime Friday, it will continue into Saturday morning.
The weather has the potential to disrupt travel plans Friday evening and Christmas Eve morning. Power outages are possible, and there is the potential for a storm surge during the high tide on Saturday.
This is the same storm that is forecast to strike Ontario today, but a milder version. In Ontario the precipitation is forecast to be snow, and blizzard conditions are expected.
With files from Island Morning
