5 schools closed, thousands without power on P.E.I. 13 days after Fiona

More than 9,000 Maritime Electric customers are now without power on Thursday morning, 13 days since post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall on P.E.I.

Repair crews are beginning to turn their attention to individual outages as well as larger pockets of outages nearly two weeks after Fiona took out the power.

Individual outages are where as few as one or two households are without electricity.

Maritime Electric lists a breakdown online of different areas on the Island, roughly how many are in the dark and when the power should be restored.

According to the webpage, places like Brudenell and those on the main roads in Stanhope should have electricity by the end of Thursday.

The company is aiming to have power back on for nearly all of the Island by Sunday.

Highway disruption

As work on transmission lines continues, a rolling closure of the Trans-Canada Highway is expected on Thursday between the North River Bridge and the North River Roundabout.

This will take place between 9 a.m and 2 p.m.

At some points, just one lane will be shut but there will also be a few full road closures — those will take place a couple of minutes at a time.

Drivers can expect minor delays because of the work being done.

Schools closed

Students who attend Cardigan Consolidated resumed classes for the first time yesterday in a temporary spot at Montague Regional High School, and classes also resumed at Donagh Regional yesterday.

A sign at Prince Street Elementary school Wednesday. The school is one of four in Charlottetown to remain closed after post-tropical storm Fiona. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

In Charlottetown, Prince Street Elementary, Queen Charlotte Intermediate, St. Jean Elementary and West Kent remain closed.

According to city officials, while those schools are physically ready to open the areas surrounding the schools are still unsafe.

For example, there could be trees tangled in power lines, unstable power poles or downed wires.

École Évangéline is also closed. Classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds — but a start date has not been announced yet.

Police warning of a new scam

The Charlottetown Police are also warning Islanders to be on the lookout for a Fiona text scam.

According to a media release, some Islanders have been getting texts from a number claiming to be associated with the Hurricane Fiona Relief Fund offering $250. The text includes a link to click to apply.

However, the Red Cross, which is running the relief fund, does not send text messages directing you to apply.

Islanders can register with the Red Cross online or over the phone. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Police are asking Islanders not to click on the link. Instead, delete the message and block the number.

Islanders can still apply for the financial support by registering with the Red Cross online or over the phone.