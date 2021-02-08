Biggest storm of the winter tops out at more than 40 cm

Snowfall varied widely across P.E.I. this week in what was the biggest storm of the winter so far.

The snow started falling Sunday evening and central P.E.I. got the worst of it, with 45 centimetres recorded at Long Creek and 37 centimetres at Charlottetown Airport.

There was almost as much in Kings County, with amounts in the mid 30s, but far less in the west, with just 12 centimetres in West Prince locations.

Much of the data is gathered by Environment Canada-trained volunteers.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

"I want to send out a huge thank you to everyone who volunteers and makes the effort to help collect this very important data," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

It was only the second major snowfall of the year. Charlottetown Airport saw 27 centimetres on Jan. 2.

Snowfall is well below normal so far this winter, but this week's snow is a strong start for February, which averages 58.3 centimetres at Charlottetown Airport.

