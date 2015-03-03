Special weather statement calls for Saturday night storm

Prince Edward Island will see some snow Saturday night, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about how much.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kings and Queens counties.

The statement calls for 15 centimetres of snow and strong winds starting Saturday evening and running into midday Sunday.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said usually by this time forecasting models would be in more agreement, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about the track of this storm. Where the centre of the storm passes will have a big impact on P.E.I.

"If we see that system track further to the east we could see less than 15 centimetres, possibly far less than 15 centimetres and much calmer winds," said Scotland.

"If we see the system track a little bit further to the west, then we start to get into those 50 to 80 plus kilometre per hour winds, and we start to see those snowfall totals creeping up, 10, 15, 20 and for parts of eastern Kings County even the potential for more."

Scotland said, at a minimum, people in central and eastern P.E.I. should plan for there being enough snow for it to be a nuisance on the roads Saturday night. He recommends people continue watching the forecast.

