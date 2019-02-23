Skip to Main Content
More snow forecast for P.E.I. on Sunday
Most of Prince Edward Island can expect 15 centimetres of snow Sunday night and into Monday morning, Environment Canada says in a special weather statement.

Snow is expected to begin early Sunday evening, Environment Canada says. (Shutterstock / Tita77)

Western P.E.I. could get up to 20 centimetres of snow Sunday night and into Monday morning, Environment Canada says.

On Saturday, the national weather service issued a snowfall warning for Prince County. A special weather statement remains in effect for Queens and Kings counties, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected before it mixes with, or changes to, ice pellets and possibly rain before ending Monday morning.

Snow will begin over P.E.I. Sunday evening and then become heavy at times later in the evening, Environment Canada said. 

It said blowing snow will cause reduced visibility especially over exposed areas.

