Rainfall warning issued for Prince County as Elsa approaches

A rainfall warning has been issued for western P.E.I. as the remnants of tropical storm Elsa are expected to hit the Island overnight Friday.

The current track of the storm has its centre hitting West Prince at about 3 a.m. Elsa was still a tropical storm Friday morning, off the coast of New York.

"This is going to come in and come out very quickly, so once it starts pushing its way through by this evening it's going to be out of here by early tomorrow morning," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That is the good news. But there certainly is a lot of moisture streaming up ahead of Elsa."

There will be showers with a risk of thunderstorms across P.E.I. in advance of the storm all day Friday. Five to 10 millimetres of rain are expected with winds at 20 km/h with gusts to 40.

Steady rain will start overnight with 20 to 30 millimetres for most of the Island, but 30 to 60 in Prince County. The risk of thunderstorms will continue for all of the Island.

"In those areas of thunderstorms we could see localized areas of higher amounts, anywhere from 50 to perhaps up to 100 millimetres," said Simpkin.

The wind will blow at 30 km/h with gusts to 50, with gusts up to 70 possible along parts of the coast. The wind will be mostly out of the south.

Watch for flooding

Provincial emergency management co-ordinator Tanya Mullally expects this storm to be relatively mild, but said there are still precautions to be taken.

"I'd be really focusing on the rainfall," said Mullally.

"Any areas that might be susceptible to that flooding I think I'd be keeping a close eye, maybe taking precautions to remove any property that might get damaged."

People should also survey their properties for anything that might blow around in the wind, she said.

Showers will continue through the morning Saturday with winds remaining high. Skies will start to clear in the afternoon.

