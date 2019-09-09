Some P.E.I. government offices to remain closed Tuesday
17 provincial sites to remain closed in wake of weekend storm
Some provincial government sites on Prince Edward Island are still without power or are busy cleaning up downed trees and debris and will remain closed again on Tuesday after post-tropical storm Dorian battered the Island Saturday night.
In a written release Monday, a spokesperson with the province's Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said all provincial civil service offices across P.E.I. will open tomorrow except for four in Kings County, three in Queens County and 10 in Prince County.
Officials said they would make an announcement by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday updating the situation.
The 17 sites are still without electricity or are cleaning up storm damage. They are:
- Kings County Forestry.
- Mount Stewart Lab.
- Orwell Historic Site.
- MacPhail Homestead.
- Gulf Shore Family Medical, Rustico.
- Cavendish Visitor Information Centre.
- Royalty Centre.
- Prince County Forestry.
- Kensington Post Office.
- Kensington Potato Services.
- Alma Depot.
- Alberton Mental Health and Addictions.
- Wellington Access PEI.
- Wellington Health Centre.
- Mount Pleasant Visitor Information Centre.
- Green Park.
- Tignish Access PEI.
Officials urged Islanders to call ahead before planning to travel to any of these sites.
