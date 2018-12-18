Schools closed as winter storm rolls over P.E.I.

Public schools on P.E.I. are closed Tuesday and a winter storm is expected to continue to drop snow through the day.

At 6 a.m. about 12 centimetres of snow had fallen at Charlottetown Airport.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

UPEI and Holland College have also closed for the day. Northumberland Ferries has cancelled its sailings for the day and a wind warning advisory is in effect for Confederation Bridge.

At 6 a.m. plow dispatchers were reporting poor visibility in most parts of the province and they were expecting conditions to get worse. In Queens County in particular the dispatcher was warning people to stay off the roads.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland agreed it will be a bad day for driving.

"Blowing, drifting snow, just not a good one to be out on the roads today," said Scotland.

"It's the combination of the snow that's falling, the snow that's accumulated and the winds which are continuing to pick up."

Scotland expects another five to 10 centimetres of snow in Prince County, and 10 to 15 in other parts of the province. Snow squalls in Kings County could further add to those totals. The wind, blowing at 40 km/h with gusts to 60, will pick up to 50 km/h with gusts to 80.