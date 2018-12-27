DFO working to repair harbours damaged by Nov. 29 storm

Work is continuing on some Island harbours that were damaged by a storm surge in late November.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says it is working with the harbour authorities and local contractors to have repairs completed.

The majority of harbours affected by the Nov. 29 wind and snow storm were on the province's North Shore. The most significant damage was at Naufrage and Seacow Pond, DFO said. Graham's Pond's harbour on the southeast side of the Island also saw some damage.

Minor cleanup activities were done at several other harbours, DFO said.

The storm caused an Island-wide power outage. Some Maritime Electric customers were without power for more than four days.

