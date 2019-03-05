Schools delayed as P.E.I. cleans up from season's biggest storm
Early morning flights at Charlottetown Airport cancelled
It was the biggest snowfall of the winter so far, and P.E.I.'s school boards are taking another hour to clean up before opening up for students.
Officials at the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board announced a one hour delay in classes.
Environment Canada is reporting 25 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport from Monday's storm. Some early morning flights at the airport have been cancelled.
- See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.
- Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.
The previous biggest snowfall was 20 centimetres on Feb. 13.
At 6 a.m. plow dispatchers reported some roads in the province are snow covered, but they are passable if you take your time. In Charlottetown many sidewalks are still unplowed.
The weather is expected to be pretty good for the cleanup: a mix of sun and cloud and flurries with a high of -2 C and winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.