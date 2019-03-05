Schools delayed as P.E.I. cleans up from season's biggest storm

It was the biggest snowfall of the winter so far, and P.E.I.'s school boards are taking another hour to clean up before opening up for students.

Officials at the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board announced a one hour delay in classes.

Environment Canada is reporting 25 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport from Monday's storm. Some early morning flights at the airport have been cancelled.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

The previous biggest snowfall was 20 centimetres on Feb. 13.

At 6 a.m. plow dispatchers reported some roads in the province are snow covered, but they are passable if you take your time. In Charlottetown many sidewalks are still unplowed.

The weather is expected to be pretty good for the cleanup: a mix of sun and cloud and flurries with a high of -2 C and winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

More P.E.I. news