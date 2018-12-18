Storm a week before Christmas 'devastating' to some Island businesses

Some P.E.I. businesses say the winter storm pounding the Island couldn't have hit at a worse time — the week before Christmas.

Bob Young, the owner of Bob's General Store and the two Price-Mart stores in Charlottetown, said this is usually his busiest week of the year.

But the nasty weather late Monday and Tuesday has kept most customers away.

A lost day of sales

"Today, we'll see an 80, 90 per cent loss in sales," Young said.

"We know we're going to have some snow usually. We just pray as retailers this doesn't happen this week.… It's devastating."

Bob Young, the owner of Bob's General Store and the two Price-Mart stores in Charlottetown, says he expects his sales to be down as much as 90 per cent Tuesday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Dan MacDonald, the owner of Bookmark, an independent book store in downtown Charlottetown, said his Christmas sales are taking a hit as well.

"This is going to put a dent in the month big time. And when you lose a day, it's lost," MacDonald said.

"We might be a little bit busier in the coming days. But we'll never make back what we lose today."

So it hurts. It's the holiday season. - Joseph Sammoun, owner of Shaddy's Restaurant

Some restaurants are feeling the impact as well.

At noontime on Tuesday — normally a busy time at Shaddy's Restaurant, all the tables were empty.

Staying open for staff

"My waitresses, they lose their salary. And myself, I lose the business," said Joseph Sammoun, Shaddy's owner.

This is what Shaddy's Restaurant looked like Tuesday at noontime. The owner says the storm kept customers away. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"So it hurts. It's the holiday season."

Young said with so few people out shopping, it likely didn't make financial sense for him to even open his stores Tuesday.

Some businesses did stay closed.

Serving shoppers 'key motivation'

But Young said, as long as his staff were comfortable coming in, he wanted to give them a chance to earn a paycheque.

"I didn't want to see my girls not have the money for Christmas. So that's why I made that decision [to open]," he said.

A few customers did stop into Bookmark Tuesday morning. The owner says that's reason enough to be open. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Bookmark's owner said while he may have operated at a loss as well Tuesday, he doesn't regret it.

"I think it's important to be open to serve the people that want to come out and shop. That's our key motivation for being here," MacDonald said.

"If we were closed, those people aren't going to be happy."

