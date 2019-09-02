United Way brings Islanders' stories of resilience and strength to life through song

For the second year, United Way and Music P.E.I. are joining together to tell the stories of some of the people who have found much-needed help through the charitable organization.

"We find four storytellers who are willing share really personal stories, and they get matched with singer-songwriters who then write songs inspired by those stories," said Andrea MacDonald, CEO of United Way P.E.I.

Kelly Mooney was one of the singer-songwriters selected last year. She was paired with a young woman called Katie, and said the experience was "pretty close to life-changing."

"I was paired up with a young woman who had some pretty serious struggles in her life and she turned out to be quite an inspiration to me," Mooney said.

"I always knew about United Way ... but it's a completely different thing when you put a face to your donation and to see what the United Way and the funds they've raised has done for this young woman — her life is completely changed."

The power of music is really something you can't understate. — Andrea MacDonald, United Way P.E.I.

The pair have even kept in touch a year later. During their time together at the event the two bonded over shared experience with addiction.

"I'll never forget her. She taught me more than I could have ever done for her," Mooney said.

'Showing the impact'

The stories span from personal struggles with adult literacy, to exploring identity through culture and heritage, to challenges with addiction — and how lives have been affected by the United Way.

"It's a really magical way of showing the impact of lives changed," MacDonald said. "The power of music is really something you can't understate."

MacDonald said the event isn't a fundraiser, but a way for Islanders to come together.

"The idea really is that it's a celebration of community and it's a way for us to thank all the thousands of people who support us and help build community on P.E.I."

The event, MacDonald said, is also a great way for Islanders who may not be as familiar with the United Way to become more acquainted with the organization and its role in communities across the Island.

The deadline for Islanders wishing to be a part of the event is Aug. 29.

United by Song will take place on Oct. 16 at the Confederation Centre in Charlottetown.

