Stonepark student hit while crossing road at lunch

A student at Stonepark Intermediate School was treated and released from hospital after being hit while crossing a road at lunch.

Charlottetown police say three boys were trying to cross St. Peters Road around 12:30 p.m. and one of the boys was hit by a trailer being towed by a truck.

Police said the boy's leg was injured. Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the incident is unfortunate.

"The boys tried to bolt across after the truck went by. They didn't see the trailer," he said.

The driver of the eastbound truck is likely unaware of what happened, but police said they're asking the driver to contact them.

Stonepark students in grades 8 and 9 are allowed to leave school grounds at lunch.

The three boys tried to cross at a part of St. Peters Road that had no traffic lights or crosswalks, police said.

The boys were trying to get to the Kentucky Fried Chicken location on St. Peters Road.

Parker Grimmer, director of the Public Schools Branch, said the incident is under review.

