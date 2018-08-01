Stompin' Tom Festival Series announces lineup

The lineup for the 2019 festival series at the Stompin' Tom Centre was announced Friday.

Some of the featured performers include Matt Minglewood, Jimmy Flynn, Joel Plaskett, Meaghan Blanchard, The Ellis Family Band, JP Cormier and Lennie Gallant.

The summer series hosts concerts from 7-9 p.m. followed by local entertainment until midnight each night.

The festival takes place at the Stompin' Tom Centre in Skinners Pond over nine dates starting June 8 and wrapping up on September 28.

