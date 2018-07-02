Stompin' Tom Connors honoured with hometown star in Skinners Pond

After being honoured with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame last fall, singer-songwriter legend Stompin' Tom Connors has now received a permanent plaque in Skinners Pond, P.E.I.

Canada's Walk of Fame unveiled the star on Canada Day with Connors' family at the Stompin' Tom Centre in Skinners Pond.

The Walk of Fame's new initiative, called Hometown Stars, provides inductees with plaques in a special location of their, or their family's, choice.

It was no surprise that Skinners Pond was the spot to further celebrate Stompin' Tom with another star.

"I know that it was close to his heart, Skinners Pond. Not only the place and the beauty of it, but the people," said Taw Connors, Stompin' Tom's son.

Taw said it's a heartfelt commemoration in the small community that Stompin' Tom called home.

"It means the world to us because of my father's achievements throughout his life and to the people of our country, especially in the Maritimes," he said.

'I want to thank everybody so much for being a Stompin’ Tom fan,' Taw Connors says. (Griffin Sokal/Canada’s Walk of Fame)

"The people are the ones who put my father there."

Stompin' Tom Connors sold more than five million records in his iconic music career and is hailed as Canada's unofficial poet laureate, after writing more than 300 songs about the country — most notably, The Hockey Song, Bud the Spud and Big Joe Mufferaw.​

He died in 2013.

Skinners Pond was 'close to his heart'

Taw is touring the country singing the songs of his dad. This is the third year he's been travelling from coast to coast and everywhere he goes, people stomp, cheer and sing along to his father's iconic songs.

Especially The Hockey Song.

"No matter where you go everybody knows, whether you're 10 years old or 90 years old, all the people know that song from one end to the other," he said.

"I want to thank everybody so much for being a Stompin' Tom fan."

More P.E.I. news