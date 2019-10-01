Taking the stigma out of having an ostomy, one step at a time

The Charlottetown Ostomy Peer Support Group will hit the trails this Saturday as a step to end the stigma some people feel about having an ostomy.

An ostomy creates a hole called a stoma in the abdomen to reroute waste into an external bag. The group estimates at least 700 Islanders are living with an ostomy.

Christine MacCallum has had an ostomy for 16 years, and said while talking about ostomies can be uncomfortable it is still an important conversation.

"I've had a couple of calls from some of the people who are in our group who don't want to be involved in our walk because they just don't want to advertise the fact that they have a stoma," said MacCallum.

"I can understand that. It's not something that people like to talk about, but at the same time I think it's really good that we do get it out there that if you do have to have an ostomy that your life is not over."

MacCallum said Saturday's walk, the group's sixth annual, is also about raising awareness of the supports and services available for people with ostomies on the Island.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. at McMillan Hall in the W.A. Murphy Student Centre at UPEI.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. and goes down the Confederation Trail to the Charlottetown Farmers Market and returns to UPEI.

