Woman who reported vehicle stolen winds up charged herself

Charlottetown police have laid several charges, including assaulting a police officer, after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Wendy Drive early Tuesday morning.

Police say when they arrived on the scene at around 2 a.m., they were met by several people arguing. They also noticed a broken window at the home.

Police said the woman who had called in the complaint had two outstanding arrest warrants and was arrested. Police believe she is also responsible for breaking the window.

Police allege that during the arrest, the woman became aggressive and assaulted two police officers.

The 36-year-old Stratford woman has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of assaulting police and two counts of uttering threats.

Car was returned

Police said the vehicle that was reported to be stolen was returned to the Wendy Drive residence as officers were arresting the woman who called police.

They said the woman driving the vehicle displayed signs of being impaired by drugs. She was arrested.

Impaired driving charges are pending the blood sample toxicology results.

A 41-year-old Charlottetown woman was released from custody with a 90-day driving prohibition order. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

