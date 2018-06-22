Skip to Main Content
Vehicle reported stolen, found on fire in Valleyfield

A vehicle reported stolen is the same one that was found on fire in Valleyfield, P.E.I. early Friday morning, the RCMP have confirmed.

Occupants left the scene, license plate unreadable

Josh Lewis · CBC News ·

Kings District RCMP and the Montague Fire Department responded around 4:15 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Loane Road.

Fully engulfed

When crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in the ditch and the occupants had not remained on the scene. The license plate was unreadable.

The stolen vehicle report came in at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Montague RCMP.

With files from Malcolm Campbell

